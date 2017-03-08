Trial scheduled for 2009 killing of S...

Trial scheduled for 2009 killing of Saskatchewan man in Honduras

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: GlobalNews

A trial has been scheduled for a Honduran man accused of killing Dallas Martens of Martensville, Sask., while celebrating his first anniversary with his wife in 2009. Last October, Policia Nacional de Honduras confirmed they arrested 35-year-old Charles Felix Sanders Webster in connection to the death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Sat Rico from East Lo... 5
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC