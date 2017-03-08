Trial scheduled for 2009 killing of Saskatchewan man in Honduras
A trial has been scheduled for a Honduran man accused of killing Dallas Martens of Martensville, Sask., while celebrating his first anniversary with his wife in 2009. Last October, Policia Nacional de Honduras confirmed they arrested 35-year-old Charles Felix Sanders Webster in connection to the death.
