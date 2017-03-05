Protests continue outside Sunday mass
Dozens of members of the Concerned Catholics of Guam and the Laity Forward Movement picketted for the 33rd consecutive week in front of the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica on Sunday morning. The message singular: defrock Archbishop Anthony Apuron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC