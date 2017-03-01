Protesters mark anniversary of Berta Caceres' murder
Hundreds of mostly indigenous Hondurans have taken to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the murder of environmentalist leader Berta Caceres. The demonstration was held nearly a year after the March 3, 2016, murder of Caceres , 45, at her home in the town of La Esperanza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC