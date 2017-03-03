One Year On From Berta's Murder: We Honor Her. We Still Demand Justice
Berta Caceres's mother, Austra Berta, a powerful woman is pictured here with the author. Berta Caceres was shot and killed in the middle of the night by assassins for opposing an illegitimate hydroelectric project which threatened her people's way of life and violated international human rights law.
