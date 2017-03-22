New club brings students closer to an...

New club brings students closer to animals

Shannon Kelley, co-president of Human Animal Interactions Club, holding a peccary in Roatan, Honduras where she volunteered to travel with the World Vets to help with an exotic rescue during spring break. Credit: Courtesy of Shannon Kelley Discussing the health benefits of petting dogs and taking cheetahs for walks are just two ways members of the Human Animal Interactions Club spend their weekly meetings.

Chicago, IL

