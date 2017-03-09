Murdered One Year Ago, Berta Caceres ...

Murdered One Year Ago, Berta Caceres Defended the Environment and Indigenous Rights

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Counterpunch

A death squad assassinated Berta CA ceres in La Esperanza, Honduras on March 3, 2016. It's clear now that state agents killed her and that the United States helped out indirectly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC