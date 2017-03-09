Murdered One Year Ago, Berta Caceres Defended the Environment and Indigenous Rights
A death squad assassinated Berta CA ceres in La Esperanza, Honduras on March 3, 2016. It's clear now that state agents killed her and that the United States helped out indirectly.
