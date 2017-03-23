Lacthosa Wins Greatest Exporter to Central America Award
Lacthosa received the award " Premio Orquidea Empresarial" in the category Greatest Exporter to Central America , for their effort, creativity and innovation, especially after distributing 100% Honduran products to international markets. The Honduran Goverment, through the Ministry of Economic Development , wants to motivate and recognize the effort and compromise of the business sector in the development of Honduras' economy.
