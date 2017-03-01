Inside Trump's abrupt shift on undocu...

Inside Trump's abrupt shift on undocumented immigrants

Honduran migrants deported from the United States walk on the tarmac at Toncontin Airport in Tegucigalpa on December 23, 2011 On the day he was set to address Congress for the first time as commander in chief, President Donald Trump scrambled expectations for his immigration policy when he told news anchors Tuesday that he is open to a bill that would grant legal status to undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Chicago, IL

