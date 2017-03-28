Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
Kendra Stefani Jordany is a transgender woman from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, who is running for a seat in the Central American Parliament. She is among the more than 300 activists, elected officials and candidates who are expected to attend a conference in the Dominican Republic that the Gay and Lesbian Victory Institute is co-organizing.
