Honduras: Protests Mark One Year Anniversary of Berta C ceres Killing

Friday Mar 3

In Honduras, hundreds of protesters rallied outside the Honduran Supreme Court building Thursday to demand justice for Berta CA ceres, the famed environmental activist and feminist leader who was assassinated in her home one year ago. Eight men have been arrested as suspects in Berta's killing-including one active army major and two retired military members.

Chicago, IL

