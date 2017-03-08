Honduran president claims victory in ...

Honduran president claims victory in party primary

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Sunday claimed victory in his party's primary to be the candidate in November's presidential election. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is running to be the presidential candidate for the ruling Partido Nacional , and his wife Ana Garcia wave to supporters after early primary elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 12, 2017.

