Guam cathedral in receivership over $1.9 million debt

Saturday Mar 25

A Guam cathedral is in financial trouble as it has collected $1.9 million in new debt over the past two and a half years, while collections have dropped dramatically. The Pacific Daily News reports that officials announced Friday that the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, in Hagatna, is now under an internal receivership in hopes of stabilizing the cathedral's finances.

Chicago, IL

