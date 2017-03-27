Guam cathedral in receivership over $1.9 million debt
A Guam cathedral is in financial trouble as it has collected $1.9 million in new debt over the past two and a half years, while collections have dropped dramatically. The Pacific Daily News reports that officials announced Friday that the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, in Hagatna, is now under an internal receivership in hopes of stabilizing the cathedral's finances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Mar 21
|Rose Tokoyo1
|6
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb '17
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC