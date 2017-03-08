Ex-South Florida military contractor convicted of sex trafficking
Christopher Glenn, a South Florida computer expert who is already serving 10 years in prison on an espionage conviction, was found guilty of underage sex trafficking Wednesday by a federal jury after five days of deliberations. Glenn was convicted of charges committed while he was working as a computer contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense in Honduras between 2010 and 2014.
