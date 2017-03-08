Drug trafficker says he bribed Hondur...

Drug trafficker says he bribed Honduran president and son

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Jan. 27, 2010 file photo, Honduras' President Porfirio Lobo, waves during his presidential inauguration ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC