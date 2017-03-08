Denying Entry to Migrants: Our Racist National Shame
The morally bankrupt immigration policy of the United States with its Gestapo-like Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency seeking to round up desperate people flies in the face of what this nation should value. The people crossing the border are escaping really horrible things.
