Cynthia MacLeod is special guest for Emerald ceilidh
Beginning today at 8 p.m. Courtney Hogan will be back on stage with Fiddlers' Sons, step dancer Allanna Dalziel and special guest Cynthia MacLeod. This ceilidh is a fundraiser to help Dalziel, who is a nursing student and will be travelling to Roatan, Honduras to spend three weeks providing nursing care in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC