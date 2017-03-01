Cynthia MacLeod is special guest for ...

Cynthia MacLeod is special guest for Emerald ceilidh

Beginning today at 8 p.m. Courtney Hogan will be back on stage with Fiddlers' Sons, step dancer Allanna Dalziel and special guest Cynthia MacLeod. This ceilidh is a fundraiser to help Dalziel, who is a nursing student and will be travelling to Roatan, Honduras to spend three weeks providing nursing care in April.

Chicago, IL

