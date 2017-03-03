Berta Caceres: Family seeks justice o...

Berta Caceres: Family seeks justice on anniversary of fearless activist's death

One day before her 45th birthday on March 3, 2016, Berta Caceres was shot dead in her home after years of threats to her life for her work as a fearless human rights activist. The mother of four, herself a member of the indigenous Lenca group, was a hero to rural indigenous populations in Honduras, whose have been under constant threat in recent years from groups wanting to build mega-projects such dams and mines and carry out logging on their land.

