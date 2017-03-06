Berta C ceres and the open wounds of ...

Berta C ceres and the open wounds of Honduras

The last time I spoke to Berta CA ceres , Lenca Indigenous environmental defender in Honduras and founder of the National Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras , I heard the seriousness of the situation reflected in her voice. The campaign which COPINH had been carrying out for years against the installation of the Agua Zarca hydroelectric project, on the River Gualcarque, was conflicting with powerful economic and political interests, and threats against her and other members of COPINH were becoming all too common.

