Arnold Peralta murder: Two arrested suspected of killing former...

Edwin Ernesto David Wuiti, 35, is accused of shooting the dad-of-one 18 times while he was out shopping with wife Vanessa Oliva and a friend. He is on bail over a 2009 kidnap and is being probed over other killings in Arnold's home city of La Ceiba in Honduras as well as the 2015 crime which shocked the world.
