Arnold Peralta murder: Seven arrested...

Arnold Peralta murder: Seven arrested after Ranger star was gunned down in the street

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Evening Times

The 26-year-old was gunned down in a shopping centre car park in his hometown of La Ceiba, in Honduras in December 2015 in front of his partner Vanessa Oliva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC