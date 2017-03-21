Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras

Kendra Stefani Jordany is a transgender woman from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, who is running for a seat in the Central American Parliament An activist in Honduras would become the first openly transgender candidate elected in the country if she were to win a seat in the Central American Parliament. Kendra Stefani Jordany, who is a member of the Liberty and Refoundation party from the city of San Pedro Sula, finished 18 among the list of 20 candidates for the Central American Parliament who received enough votes in the March 12 primary to qualify for the general election.

