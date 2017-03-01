A year after Caceres assassination, U...

A year after Caceres assassination, US policy on Honduras yet to change

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Hill

This week, hundreds of people are gathered in the small town of La Esperanza in Honduras to remember the extraordinary life of Berta CA ceres, brutally cut short one year ago by a death squad that included U.S.-trained security agents. During her short time on Earth, CA ceres was a powerful leader involved in many struggles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC