A year after Caceres assassination, US policy on Honduras yet to change
This week, hundreds of people are gathered in the small town of La Esperanza in Honduras to remember the extraordinary life of Berta CA ceres, brutally cut short one year ago by a death squad that included U.S.-trained security agents. During her short time on Earth, CA ceres was a powerful leader involved in many struggles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC