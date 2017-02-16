Versatile musician Warren Wolf to perform with NSU Jazz Orchestra
Versatile musician Warren Wolf will perform with the Northwestern State University Jazz Orchestra on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public.
