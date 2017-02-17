UNESCO Condemns Murder Of Central Ame...

UNESCO Condemns Murder Of Central American Journalists

18 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova has called for enquiries into the murder of two journalists in Central American countries. Manuel Salvador Villagran Trujillo was shot on a highway in the Department of Zacapa in eastern Guatemala on Jan 19 and Igor Padilla in northwest of Honduras on Jan 17. "I condemn the murder of Manuel Salvador Villagran Trujillo and Igor Padilla," the Director-General said.

