Trump Is Our Imperial Vulture Come Ho...

Trump Is Our Imperial Vulture Come Home to Roost - We Must Repent

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Free Press, Independent News Media

There's no need here to list what he is doing and is prepared to do to what remains of our rights, freedoms, economy, ecology, human dignity, sense of justice, the future of our children and much, much more. Donald Trump appears at this point to be our worst national nightmare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press, Independent News Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 5 Dudley 4
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC