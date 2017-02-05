Truck and bus crash in Honduras; at least 15 people killed
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Authorities in Honduras say an out-of-control tanker truck crashed into a bus on a highway outside the capital, killing at least 15 people and injuring 20. Fire department spokesman Oscar Triminio says the death toll might rise because some passengers are still trapped in the wreckage. Triminio says the injured have been taken to University Teaching Hospital in Honduras' capital of Tegucigalpa.
