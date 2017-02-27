The USA - best not to go there unless you have an urgent reason to do so
"I am a consistent defender of allowing free passage of peaceful people across national borders. I understand full well why someone from an impoverished Mexican village or a violent hellhole such as Tegucigalpa might wish to migrate to the USA, where wage rates are 5-10 times greater for unskilled labor and, for Hondurans, Salvadorans, Guatemalans, and many people from the Middle East, physical security is better.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
