Sunday pickets still going strong: Defrock Archbishop Anthony Apuron
The Sunday pickets in front of the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica continue strong with a singular demand: defrock Archbishop Anthony Apuron. According to Laity Forward Movement's Lou Klitzkie, protestors are now multi-generational, seeing as grandmothers are joined by their children and their grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
