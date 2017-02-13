Sunday pickets still going strong: De...

Sunday pickets still going strong: Defrock Archbishop Anthony Apuron

The Sunday pickets in front of the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica continue strong with a singular demand: defrock Archbishop Anthony Apuron. According to Laity Forward Movement's Lou Klitzkie, protestors are now multi-generational, seeing as grandmothers are joined by their children and their grandchildren.

