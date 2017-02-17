Plan to treat undocumented migrants more harshly in criminal court unlikely to go far
Detained immigrants walk back to their housing units following lunch at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility on July 30, 2010 in Florence, Arizona. Most immigrants at the center are awaiting deportation or removal and return to their home countries, while some are interned at the facility while their immigration cases are being reviewed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|19 hr
|Dudley
|4
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan 10
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan 9
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
|Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC