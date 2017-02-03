Miranda participates in J-Term studen...

Miranda participates in J-Term student tour to Honduras

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bureau County Republican

Terrestrial adventure included an archaeological tour of the Mayan ruins at Copan. After becoming scuba certified, students learned about unique aspects of tropical coral reef ecosystems, and the taxonomy and neurobiology of marine life from invertebrates to humans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC