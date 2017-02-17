Lorry stuffed full of melons crashes ...

Lorry stuffed full of melons crashes into bus 'while overtaking' killing 24 and injuring 35

The driver was 'overtaking on a dangerous bend' when the fruit lorry crashed into a bus carrying scores of people The tragic traffic incident happened in the city of Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital when a lorry full of melons crashed into a bus at the weekend.

