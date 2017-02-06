International
An out-of-control cargo truck crashed into a bus on a highway outside Honduras' capital Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring 34, authorities said. The injured were taken to University Teaching Hospital in Tegucigalpa, where hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said two were in serious condition from severe blows to the head.
