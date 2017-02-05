In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary to undocumented immigrants
When Julissa Oliva and Jose Manuel Flores first arrived at the Primera Iglesia Presbiteriana Hispana church last May, they had nothing to their names. Fleeing what they described as months of extortion from gang members in Tegucigalpa - the capital of Honduras and one of the most violent cities in the world - the undocumented couple left with their two young children and $300 in their pockets, making a treacherous 30-day journey through Mexico.
