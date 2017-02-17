In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police state
"This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine," said the president of the United States, and I offer as supporting evidence the arrest in Baltimore of the Honduran barber and bicycle repairman Serbando Fernandez Rodriguez. Without the Trump administration's bold directives to increase immigration enforcement, 35-year-old Rodriguez might have continued minding his own business.
Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
