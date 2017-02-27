Hope diver Jean Luc Miralda earns first trip to nationals
The final season for Hope College diver Jean Luc Miralda will finish with him competing against the nation's best. The senior from Tegucigalpa, Honduras earned a trip to next month's NCAA Division III Championship in Woodlands, Texas, by qualifying out of this weekend's regional at Calvin College.
