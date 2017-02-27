Hope diver Jean Luc Miralda earns fir...

Hope diver Jean Luc Miralda earns first trip to nationals

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: MLive.com

The final season for Hope College diver Jean Luc Miralda will finish with him competing against the nation's best. The senior from Tegucigalpa, Honduras earned a trip to next month's NCAA Division III Championship in Woodlands, Texas, by qualifying out of this weekend's regional at Calvin College.

