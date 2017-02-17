Honduras: Violence And Killings On Th...

Honduras: Violence And Killings On The Rise

Malaysian National News Agency

Murders and serious crimes in Honduras registered a rise of 44 percent so far this year, according to a report by The Violence Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras. The report pointed out that from Jan 1 to Feb 12, there were 13 incidents in which 45 people lost their lives.

Chicago, IL

