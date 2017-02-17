Honduras: Violence And Killings On The Rise
Murders and serious crimes in Honduras registered a rise of 44 percent so far this year, according to a report by The Violence Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras. The report pointed out that from Jan 1 to Feb 12, there were 13 incidents in which 45 people lost their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Sun
|Rose Tokoyo1
|1
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC