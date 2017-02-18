Honduras: Indigenous Community Leader...

Honduras: Indigenous Community Leader Slain by Gunmen

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: News Max

Security Minister Julian Pacheco says in a statement that Jose de los Santos Sevilla was killed Friday in the town of Orica, about 75 miles northeast of Tegucigalpa. According to the London-based group Global Witness, at least 124 land activists have been murdered in Honduras since 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Tue Blacks 5
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC