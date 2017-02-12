Gay club provides normalcy in one of world's most dangerous cities
The two dance floors at Dance Floor, a gay club in the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula's Zona Viva, were full of people shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Two men in their early 20s were dancing perreo , which roughly translates into "doggy style" in English, in one corner of the downstairs dance floor as BeyoncA©'s "Crazy in Love" played.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
|Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC