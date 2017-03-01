Emerald ceilidh featuring fiddlers to...

Emerald ceilidh featuring fiddlers to help send nurse to Honduras

Courtney Hogan will be back on stage with Fiddlers' Sons, step-dancer Allanna Dalziel, and special guest Cynthia MacLeod, for a special ceilidh at the Emerald Community Centre Friday night. This ceilidh is a fundraiser for Dalziel to help with travelling expenses.

Chicago, IL

