Council of Cardinals publicly express...

Council of Cardinals publicly expresses support of pope

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Iobserve

After a handful of public challenges to Pope Francis' teaching and authority, the members of the pope's international Council of Cardinals began their February meeting expressing their "full support" for his work. Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, coordinator of the council, began the meeting Feb. 13 assuring the pope of the cardinals' "full support for his person and his magisterium," according to a statement published by the Vatican press office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 5 Dudley 4
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan '17 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,428 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC