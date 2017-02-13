Council of Cardinals publicly expresses support of pope
After a handful of public challenges to Pope Francis' teaching and authority, the members of the pope's international Council of Cardinals began their February meeting expressing their "full support" for his work. Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, coordinator of the council, began the meeting Feb. 13 assuring the pope of the cardinals' "full support for his person and his magisterium," according to a statement published by the Vatican press office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan '17
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
|Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC