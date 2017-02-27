Continuing Promise Mission Provides Aid in Honduras

An opening ceremony in Trujillo, Honduras, Feb. 21 marked the start of the second mission stop for Continuing Promise 2017 . Continuing Promise 17 is a U.S. Southern Command -sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America.

