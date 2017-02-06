Bodies of three kidnapped Honduran teenagers found
The bodies of three teenagers out of four who were kidnapped in Honduras have been found hand-tied inside of plastics blags by a river. The teenagers, who worked on a sugar farm and as motorcycle taxi drivers, have been identified as Edgardo Antonio Salinas,18; Cristian David Orellana, 19; Alex Armando Vallejo, 19; and Cesar Alberto Lopez, 15, El Heraldo reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|19 hr
|Dudley
|4
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan 10
|Quirky
|6
|China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr...
|Jan 9
|Jim
|1
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Dec '16
|Sarah
|5
|Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration...
|Nov '16
|spytheweb
|3
|Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON
|Sep '16
|Labour Day weekend
|1
|Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC