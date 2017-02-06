Bodies of three kidnapped Honduran te...

Bodies of three kidnapped Honduran teenagers found

The bodies of three teenagers out of four who were kidnapped in Honduras have been found hand-tied inside of plastics blags by a river. The teenagers, who worked on a sugar farm and as motorcycle taxi drivers, have been identified as Edgardo Antonio Salinas,18; Cristian David Orellana, 19; Alex Armando Vallejo, 19; and Cesar Alberto Lopez, 15, El Heraldo reported.

Chicago, IL

