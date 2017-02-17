At least 13 killed, over 30 injured in Honduras bus crash

TEGUCIGALPA: At least 13 people died and more than 30 were injured in Honduras on Sunday, in a crash between a bus and a lorry on the outskirts of the capital, officials said. The crash took place about 10 kilometres outside the capital Tegucigalpa on a road heading to the south of the country, said police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana.

