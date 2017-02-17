At least 13 killed, over 30 injured i...

At least 13 killed, over 30 injured in Honduras bus crash

At least 13 people died and more than 30 were injured in Honduras on Sunday, in a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of the capital, officials said. The crash took place about 10 kilometers outside the capital Tegucigalpa on a road heading to the south of the country, said police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana.

