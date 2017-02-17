Adventures in Guatemala (Chapter 1): ...

Adventures in Guatemala (Chapter 1): Why would anyone want to go to Guatemala?

Wednesday Feb 1

By Mateo Askaripour Why Guatemala? "Why would anyone want to go to Guatemala?" I asked myself as I sat in front of my laptop in Costa Rica's Cafe Milagro . I had been in the country for a month and wanted to get out and explore the rest of Central America.

