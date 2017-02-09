Activist seeks to become first LGBT m...

Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Washington Blade

A prominent Honduran activist would become the first openly LGBT person elected to the country's Congress if he wins his campaign this year. Erick MartA nez, who is the coordinator of the Diversity Movement in Resistance's Human Rights Committee, is one of 23 candidates from the Liberty and Refoundation and Anti-Corruption Parties, a left-leaning coalition that opposes President Juan Orlando HernA ndez's ruling National Party, who are on the ballot in the Francisco MorazA n Department in which Tegucigalpa is located.

