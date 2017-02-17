17 killed, 35 injured in Honduras hig...

17 killed, 35 injured in Honduras highway collision

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 17 people were killed and another 35 were injured on Sunday when a passenger bus collided with a semitruck in southern Honduras, Xinhua reported. The crash along the highway connecting the capital Tegucigalpa with the southern part of the country "left at least 17 people dead and 35 injured on Sunday morning," the daily La Prensa said.

