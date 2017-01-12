UPDATE 1-Honduras sets IPTs on 2027 bond
The Republic of Honduras, rated B2/B+, announced initial price thoughts on Thursday of mid-to-high 6% on a 2027 US dollar bond, according to a lead on the deal. The Central American country was last in the international markets in late 2013 when it issued a 2020 to yield 8.75%.
