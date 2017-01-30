Unruly rooster held as inmate in jail...

Unruly rooster held as inmate in jail in Honduras after causing a row between two neighbours

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The bird was incarcerated after its owner got into a row with another man in the city of Trujillo in the northern Honduran department of Colon. According to the unnamed man, the rooster had broken into his field, climbed trees and disturbed him with its loud cries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 10 Quirky 6
News China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's pr... Jan 9 Jim 1
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Dec '16 Sarah 5
News Obama: Trump should address illegal immigration... Nov '16 spytheweb 3
News Summary for Tropical Storm NEWTON Sep '16 Labour Day weekend 1
News Marco Rubio of Florida will seek Senate re-elec... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Man charged in girl's rape (May '13) Jun '16 Bubba 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,216 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC