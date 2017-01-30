Unruly rooster held as inmate in jail in Honduras after causing a row between two neighbours
The bird was incarcerated after its owner got into a row with another man in the city of Trujillo in the northern Honduran department of Colon. According to the unnamed man, the rooster had broken into his field, climbed trees and disturbed him with its loud cries.
