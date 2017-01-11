Undersea earthquake of 7.3 magnitude ...

Undersea earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits southeast of Philippines: USGS

A major undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck southeast of the Philippines on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. TEGUCIGALPA Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen praised Honduras for its loyalty on Monday at the start of a trip to four Central American nations aimed at strengthening ties, days after she met U.S. lawmakers in Texas on a visit that angered China.

